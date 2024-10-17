Shopper stunned after coworker finds ultra-rare autographed CD at thrift store: 'Some people have all the luck'

"Once I told him that was an $800 plus CD, he kept it, of course."

Every once in a while, shoppers are blessed by the thrifting gods and find something truly remarkable. One lucky person took to Reddit to show off an autographed Taylor Swift CD.

Physical media may be less common these days because of streaming, but there are still collectors out there. One person brought a recent score to the r/ThriftShopHauls community on Reddit. The OP shared their co-worker's find, an autographed CD for only $1.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows a picture of the CD with the pop star's signature front and center. The OP added, "Told my coworker who thrifts to keep an eye out for Taylor Swift's 1st album for my fiancé. Dude comes in with this today: $1.99 price tag. Once I told him that was an $800 plus CD, he kept it, of course."

With a fervent fanbase, signed Taylor Swift CDs like this are listed on eBay for $600 to $2,000. Even if you just wanted a new copy of her eponymous debut album on CD, it will cost you around $12 at Walmart. This is an incredible deal on a fun piece of music memorabilia, even if you aren't a Swiftie.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Thrifting is one of the few ways you can find great deals on rare items like this. Secondhand shoppers have found everything from archival film cells to original paintings.

Choosing preloved items also keeps things out of landfills. In the U.S., the average person throws away about 1,800 pounds of trash a year, according to Environment America. For reference, that is about the weight of a fully grown bison.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In addition to keeping trash out of landfills, thrifting saves you money. Swapping out a small fraction of your purchases can save you around $100 a year, with some reports suggesting you may be able to save around $1,700 annually.

This post attracted hundreds of comments, ranging from support to jealousy.

One thrifter said, "Some people have all the luck. You're a good person for telling him what that's worth."

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"So so jealous," wrote another.

Someone else showed off their signed Taylor CD, "We (my wife) found Fearless for $2.50 a couple weeks ago!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.