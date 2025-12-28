Shopper thrilled after finding designer items for cheap at thrift store: 'They are in great condition'

Feeling too good not to shout about it from the rooftops, a shopper shared her eye-popping shoe purchase with the internet.

A photo on r/ThriftStoreHauls showcased a designer steal for all to envy.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The thrifter showcased a pair of black lace-and-suede peep-toe bootie stilettos by Jimmy Choo for $14.49. Lucky for her, they were just her size.

"They are in great condition and I'm just so happy I found them!" the original poster wrote.

Currently, these shoes can be found for resale on The Luxury Closet for $150 and are running over $500 on Poshmark. Needless to say, secondhand shopping comes with definite perks.

There is a certain thrill that comes with thrift shopping, adding to its lucrative allure. Not only is it a great way to shop for what you need for a fraction of the cost, but you can also come across rare and incredible finds along the way. From designer shoes, bags, and other accessories to vintage furniture steals, it's a treasure hunt just waiting for you.

Thrifting has gained so much popularity that there are now online platforms like Poshmark and GoodwillFinds that can alleviate some of the stress and clutter often associated with secondhand shopping. If you're more of a luxury shopper, no problem. Check out Vestiaire Collective and shop to your designer-branded heart's content.

Beyond the obvious savings that come with thrifting, it's also a huge hug to our planet. By giving items a second life, it keeps them away from our landfills, which are leaching toxic gases like carbon and methane into the air. These pollutants trap heat in the atmosphere, causing temperatures to rise to record levels. It's an all-around win to shop with purpose, save money, find hidden gems, and reduce your carbon footprint.

The designer shoe haul was celebrated by all on the Reddit thread.

"Congratulations! … Perfect for the holidays. You win the internet today," one Redditor wrote.

A second commented: "Those are gorgeous! That's a steal of a deal. Congrats."

"Beautiful shoes and an incredible find," another agreed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



