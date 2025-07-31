Experts say summer 2025 will be among warmest and most deadly ever recorded — here are the details

With last month coming in as the third-hottest June since 1850, this summer is shaping up to be among the warmest and most deadly ever recorded, according to Yale Climate Connections.

What's happening?

Over a single week in June, 282 locations across the U.S. broke heat records, while an additional 121 locations tied previous highs, according to an Axios analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

The U.S. has not been alone in experiencing record heat during 2025. In March, a massive heat wave swept across Central Asia, setting record highs in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, according to World Weather Attribution.

Europe, the world's fastest-heating continent, has also experienced record heat this year, registering its hottest June ever, according to Copernicus, the European Union's Earth observation program.

During the month, two massive heat waves hit western and southern Europe, with Portugal reaching "feels like" temperatures as high as 118 degrees.

Meanwhile, Spain experienced its hottest June in 64 years, while England had the highest temperatures for the month since record keeping began in 1884, per Copernicus.

Data collectors also tallied record-breaking temperatures across Japan, China, and South Korea, according to Copernicus.

Why do record high temperatures matter?

These record-setting high temperatures have caused thousands of heat-related deaths, sparked destructive wildfires, and threatened food and water supplies around the world.

Over the course of just 12 days in Spain, 453 people died from heat-related causes, more than three times the previous high for the same period, reported Sur In English.

Across Europe, the same heat wave, which extended from June 23 through July 2, caused 2,300 heat-related deaths, with researchers attributing 1,500 of those deaths directly to rising global temperatures, according to an analysis by the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London.

Worldwide, the impacts of rising global temperatures will be felt most by those least equipped to adapt. Although they contribute only one-tenth of the world's heat-trapping pollution, the world's 74 lowest-income nations will experience the brunt of the changing climate's negative effects, according to a report by the World Bank.

Without the necessary financial resources, people cannot afford air conditioning for their homes or workplaces. In some regions, even if one can afford air conditioning, there is no reliable energy infrastructure to power it.

Rising global temperatures also place food supplies at risk.

"Climate impacts will affect agriculture the most, a key sector in the poorest countries and a major source of income, food security, nutrition, jobs, livelihoods, and export earnings," according to the World Bank.

By 2030, the organization projects that rising temperatures will reduce crop productivity in Africa to such an extent that food prices will be 12% higher on average.

"The strain on poor households, who spend as much as 60% of their income on food, could be acute," the World Bank warned. "The resulting malnutrition could lead to an increase in severe stunting in Africa of 23%."

Rising global temperatures will also increase the spread of disease. A further 150 million people will be placed at risk of malaria, and an additional 48,000 children under age 15 are projected to die of diarrhea-related causes by 2030, according to the World Bank.

What's being done about record high temperatures?

Scientists have projected that the world will continue to experience record high temperatures for as long as humans release large amounts of heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere.

With the United Nations reporting that 75% of all such pollution comes from the burning of nonrenewable fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, the steps that the world needs to take are clear.

While significantly reducing planet-heating pollution will require action on a global scale, there are steps that can be taken every day to make a difference at the local and individual level.

For example, walking or riding a bike instead of driving a car improves local air quality while also providing exercise and time outdoors, both of which are good for mental and physical health.

Additional steps include taking public transit, driving an electric vehicle, or installing solar panels on your home.

Installing solar not only reduces the amount of pollution your household generates, but it can also drop your energy bill to practically zero. Further, pairing solar panels with a home battery system can make your house more resilient in the event of a power outage.

