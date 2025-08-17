Shopper stunned after hunting down rare furniture at thrift store: 'You won today'

A Redditor on r/ThriftStoreHauls shows why thrifting is always worth it. In their post, the OP shares a picture of a 1959 dresser they found at their local thrift store. Another photo shows the same dresser was sold for $995. How much did the thrifter spend? Only $50.

What's more, this thrift find became a mini scavenger hunt. The OP left the store after seeing the intact dresser, only to come back and find a drawer missing. After perusing the store once more, they found the missing drawer hidden in another part of the store.

In their post, the OP said they suspected someone tried to make the dresser look undesirable so they could come back and retrieve it. However, this didn't stop the OP from taking the mid-century Kroehler gem home with them.

This highlights why thrifting is growing in popularity. Vintage furniture was often built with solid hardwood, dovetail joints, and hand-applied finishes, features rarely found in today's cheap, mass-produced pieces.

Quality items from vintage brands known for craftsmanship, including Kroehler and Broyhill, can resell for hundreds or thousands of dollars yet turn up at thrift shops for a fraction of those prices. Some thrifters even resell high-end finds for a profit, recognizing the value of construction methods that modern furniture makers have left behind.

This dresser is a perfect example of why so many people shop at thrift stores: not just to be sustainable but also for the chance to save big on everyday essentials and valuable pieces. Replacing just half of your new purchases with thrifted goods can save you $100 a year.

This post is just one of many examples, which include this shopper's $35 vintage Broyhill dining set valued at $4,000 and this $1,600 modern coffee table sold for $30.

While saving money is often the biggest win, thrifting also helps extend the lifespans of household goods and keep them out of landfills. This is another reason so many people are turning to secondhand shopping.

Commenters praised the OP, with one saying: "It's a timeless, classic beauty. Congratulations!"

"Woo Hoo! You won today, friend!" another chimed in.

A third joked, "I'mma need you to drive that on down to my house."

