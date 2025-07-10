New homeowner dismayed after finding dangerous growth taking over property: 'Horrifically overgrown'

"I'm convinced these trees are going to take over the world."

Invasive plant species are a common way for gardens to be disrupted. A Reddit user and gardener on the r/landscaping subreddit is now faced with the daunting task of eliminating invasive plants from their garden.

In a long post explaining the situation, OP explained that they noticed the invasive plants soon after they purchased their home.

"[The home] is horrifically overgrown. I can tell there used to be love and maintenance done, but it's been at least 5 years since anyone did anything other than mow the lawn," OP explained.

OP went on to say that they have been working to treat and improve their yard. While doing this, they noticed several invasive species. "I've noticed them in a few spots," OP said.

The amount of invasive species has gotten so difficult for OP and their partner to handle that they are debating keeping some of them and trying to make them look nice. "Is there any possible way to make a trumpet vine look pretty?" OP asked towards the end of their post.

Invasive plant species pose a serious threat to both natural ecosystems and homeowners. These non-native plants often spread aggressively because they lack natural predators in their new environment.

As a result, they outcompete native vegetation, which reduces biodiversity and disrupts established relationships between plants, pollinators, and wildlife.

Eco-friendly landscaping with native plants offers a sustainable alternative. Native plants are adapted to local climates, soils, and weather conditions. This means they require far less maintenance and water than conventional lawns or exotic plants. Native gardening and landscaping practices result in significant savings of both time and money.

Native landscapes also support pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, which rely on native plants for food and shelter and help protect our food supply.

There are many attractive, low-maintenance landscaping options to consider. Buffalo grass, for example, thrives in hot, dry climates with very little water and upkeep. Xeriscaping, a landscaping approach that emphasizes drought-tolerant plants, mulch, and strategic rock placement, can drastically reduce water use while creating beautiful, functional outdoor spaces.

Other Redditors offered helpful advice to the OP.

One user said, "Tree of Heaven is very [aggressive]. You have to dig down to the rhizome looking root to kill the spreaders."

Another user shared, "I'm convinced these trees are going to take over the world — I detest them so much!"

