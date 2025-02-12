Landscapers share stunning before-and-after images following invasive plant removal: 'Hearts burstin' with love'

"Thank you for all the beauty and better health you have brought to our beloved land!"

This Instagram post from Woods Keeper (@Woodskeeper) shows the work they did for the Blue Heron Nature Preserve (@bhnpatlanta). The account highlights multiple photos showing the extensive invasive plant removal that has given the area new life.

The Woods Keeper expressed gratitude to the Blue Heron Nature Preserve for "inviting us into their beautiful space and making this work possible."

They showed "before" and "after" shots of several invasive species they removed or suppressed, such as the honeysuckle, privet, bittersweet, horned holly, and mahonia.

Many areas were so overrun by these invasive plants that other plants were obscured. Now the healthy vegetation can shine after the massive removal. As part of rewilding the area, helpful native plants like the Carolina Sweetshrub, Buckeye, and Hearts-a-Bustin' were planted or preserved.

When you have Hearts-a-Bustin', expect bright red capsule-like fruit that attracts birds and other cuties like rabbits and deer. Sweetshrubs bring fragrant maroon-colored blooms "described as combining hints of pineapple, strawberry, and banana," per the North Carolina State Extension.

The Woods Keeper's work to help replenish and rewild the nature preserve is invaluable. When invasive plants go uncontrolled, they can destroy existing healthy plants in the area by sucking nutrients away from the soil or even strangling the plant or tree. For example, invasive plants like the Japanese knotweed have vines that can climb and weigh down a tree branch or strangle the trunk.

Adding and preserving existing native plants in the Blue Heron Nature Preserve allows it to safely serve as a habitat for many friendly animal and plant species. Deer and rabbits can safely hibernate, while birds and other pollinators like ladybugs and bees can procreate safely and continue their role in the food chain.

Native plants use less water, have deeper roots, and have a natural acclimation to the existing environment, which makes them strong. When plants thrive in a bio-diverse environment, that means more oxygen for the planet. Per the Arbor Day Foundation, trees filter pollution from our atmosphere, and one tree provides enough daily oxygen for four people.

The comments were all positive, including a thank you from the Blue Heron Nature Preserve that read, "Thank you for all the beauty and better health you have brought to our beloved land!"

One pun read: "Hearts burstin' with love."

