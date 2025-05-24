Gardener sparks fierce debate after kicking and tossing invasive plants along hiking trail: 'Keep up the good work'

"Every time I see invasive plants, I rip them out."

Social media influencers who love gardening have encouraged followers to remove invasive species to create beneficial backyard ecosystems.

However, some nature lovers are taking this trend to the next level by removing invasive plants along hiking trails.

In a viral video, Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) ripped invasive mullein plants out of the ground because they are taking over native habitats in California and impacting biodiversity.

"Every time I see an invasive plant while hiking in Mother Nature's forest, I remove it," Jessie wrote.

The gardener and botanist explained how the second-growth forest near Lake Tahoe, which is coming back after the Caldor fire in 2021, is being overwhelmed by invasive mullein.

People plant it because it has medicinal benefits for humans. However, it is outcompeting native plants for resources and contributing to the native plant extinction crisis.

In his Instagram video, Jessie takes a humorous approach to removing mullein from where it doesn't belong. He kicks and throws around mullein plants while cursing at them for producing millions of seeds while flowering.

Although you might take a less dramatic approach to invasive plant removal, Jessie's video is an excellent reminder about how invasive plants threaten our public lands and private yards.

As Jessie points out, even invasive plants with medicinal uses don't justify their presence. Preserving biodiversity requires more than just considering human benefits because invasive plants can create ripple effects of damage throughout nature.

Alternatively, it's best to plant native species on land where they originate and remove invasive plants whenever you notice them.

You can do this at home by installing a native-plant lawn, which will save you money, time, and resources on lawn maintenance while reducing your water bills.

When you restore your yard to its original, wild state, you support local pollinators that protect our food supply. You can also reduce your reliance on chemicals needed to grow non-native plants that don't naturally thrive where you live and eliminate the health risks of toxic fertilizers and pesticides.

When hiking and camping, you can also follow Jessie's example by removing confirmed invasive plants that threaten native species.

Many of Jessie's Instagram followers were amused by his video of him attacking mullein plants and expressed appreciation for his efforts in the comments.

"Keep up the good work!" one Instagrammer wrote. "Every time I see invasive plants, I rip them out."

"You make me laugh, keep doing yo thang," another Instagram user wrote.

"Replace it with a native plant," someone else recommended. "It isn't enough just to rip those out."

