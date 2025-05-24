Homeowner shares breathtaking before-and-after photos of transformed yard with no grass in sight: 'This is absolutely incredible'

In recent years, many people have been moving away from traditional lawns to reduce water use, save money, and boost the local ecosystem.

However, there are still plenty of skeptics who believe the grass is greener on their side of the fence. They're just too used to the simple, comforting green of the traditional lawns they've always known. That's fair enough, but they're missing out.

If there's anything that will help those skeptics see the light, this recent post to r/NoLawns might just be it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post is simply titled "Got rid of our lawn," and it shares images of the front yard of a suburban home as it is converted to a natural lawn. In the first few images, the lawn is your standard green grass. In the second, it's a colorful canvas of native plants with a base of red mulch.

"In Northern California and should qualify for cities cash for grass program. Converted to full drip system and hopefully reduces water bills," the caption read.

The Cash for Grass program the OP refers to is a California initiative designed to incentivize drought-tolerant landscaping. When they replace their grass with drought-tolerant plants, homeowners will receive a rebate of at least $2 per square foot for up to 5,000 square feet.

Upgrading to a natural lawn offers more than government rebates, too. They require less water, fewer lawn care products, and less maintenance. The OP will be saving a ton of time, energy, and money with their new lawn, which also looks beautiful and unique.

If you're interested in upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard, the plants you choose will depend on your location. However, buffalo grass and clover are two common options that look great and offer tons of benefits to the local ecosystem. They prevent erosion, fix nitrogen into the soil, and promote biodiversity. They also support vital food-creating pollinators.

Commenters appreciated the OP's hard work.

"This is absolutely incredible!!!" one said.

"Love it! I'm not a fan of being committed to a schedule for doing yard work like with mowing. This has a way better aesthetic to me as well," another added.

"The 'after' is so beautiful that I gasped out loud!" another shared. "Love so much the variety of textures and colors and shapes and sizes! Multiples of trimmed grass blades are boring."

