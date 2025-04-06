Gardener issues urgent warning after discovering invasive plants in major home improvement chain: 'These plants are ... constantly sold'

A TikToker called out Home Depot for selling plants that could actually damage biodiversity.

TikTok user Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) shared a video highlighting the dangers of invasive plant species.

Panning over a vibrant and lush landscape, Jessie explained, "This may look beautiful, but this is a reminder that invasive species could look sexy too."

The invasive species in question is the calla lily, which Jessie says is "taking over the California coast and crashing native biodiversity." The plant takes over riparian areas and freshwater estuaries, meaning that biodiversity between rivers and oceans is put at risk.

However, because the calla lilies are pretty to look at, many people are seeking them out as a selfie background.

Jessie calls on viewers to action by asking them to stop buying the invasive plant from stores like Home Depot, and also to rip out any calla lilies seen in the wild.

"These plants are also constantly sold at Home Depot across California," he wrote in the caption. "Just like bamboo and Bradford pears. Proving that billionaire companies don't care about ecology, they care about profit."

Invasive species are not only a threat to local ecosystems, they also can cause issues for homemakers. They are often very difficult to remove, which can sometimes even lower property value.

If you have your own garden, perhaps consider cultivating a native plant lawn, which can save you time and money on maintenance. Rewilding is also more welcoming for pollinators, which in turn will create a healthier food supply for humans. You could replace an energy- and water-intensive lawn with native plants, clover, or buffalo grass. Even just replacing a small section of your lawn can encourage bees and other pollinators to visit your garden.

One TikTok user commented about another invasive species that is often considered to be beautiful, "Massachusetts banned Bradford pear sales. California can too."

To which Jessie responded, "They 100% should."

Another TikToker added, "I love this dude's channel! So informative and educational."

