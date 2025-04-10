Residents stunned as once-pristine swimming spot is overrun by invasive plants: 'Costly and challenging to eliminate'

"Many of us were frantically raking and skimming large clumps of weeds from the water."

In 2024, swimmers and boaters at Connecticut's Great Hill Pond faced a serious problem: Invasive plants had taken over. The thick clusters of plants made swimming impossible and clogged boat engines.

Thankfully, there's hope on the horizon, reported the New Haven Register.

What's happening?

The town of Portland recently received a nearly $24,000 grant from Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, nicknamed "DEEP," to tackle the overrun of curly-leaf pondweed and fanwort in the 76-acre lake.

"Thinking back to last year, many of us were frantically raking and skimming large clumps of weeds from the water, swimming was impossible, boat props were clogging with motors overheating, and we were wondering what was going on with our gem of a pond," the Friends of Great Hill Pond wrote on its website.

Thankfully, their efforts worked. The group noted, "Sure, there may be some traces popping up, and its turions/seeds from prior infestations are still in the substrate, and the fanwort still needs to be addressed, but clearly we can celebrate this successful first step towards reclaiming our pond."

Why are invasive water plants concerning?

When non-native plants overrun waterways, they push out the native species that keep ecosystems in balance. They also restrict people from enjoying outdoor activities like swimming, fishing, and boating — key drivers of local economies.

"Aquatic invasive species are a serious threat to Connecticut's freshwater ecosystems and the state's outdoor recreation economy, of which boating and fishing are the largest contributors," DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement.

These unwanted water guests drain wallets, too. "These species often are costly and challenging to eliminate once established, necessitating intensive control and education efforts to prevent further spread," DEEP explained on its website.

Many scientists consider invasive species the second biggest threat to endangered species globally, behind habitat destruction.

What's being done about invasive water plants?

Connecticut is fighting back with a coordinated approach. DEEP has awarded $400,000 to 12 projects statewide this year.

In Middletown, the Jonah Center for Earth and Art received $75,000 to battle water chestnut in the lower Mattabesset River. Their approach is community action-based. Between 20 and 40 paddlers join Saturday morning work parties, often removing 2,000 pounds of plants in a single outing.

These community-based programs show that working together can protect our waterways, restore native habitats, and open outdoor recreation spots for everyone to enjoy.

