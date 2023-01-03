Flying taxis, cricket-based dog food, and induction stoves — here’s our guide to what’s ‘in’ and what’s ‘out’ in 2023

A lot can change in a year as we become smarter, savvier, and more adept at creating a cleaner, safer future for our planet.

A year is both a blip and a chasm.

On the one hand, it’s extremely easy to remember when 2021 became 2022 — what we were doing, what we were watching, what New Year’s cleanses we were attempting — but on the other hand, it’s crazy to think of how much has changed.

This time last year, we were still talking about “Spider-Man,” an eight-hour Beatles documentary, and a 10-minute Taylor Swift song. And now? (Well, we’re still talking about Taylor Swift).

Point being, a lot can change in a year, especially as we become smarter, savvier, and more adept at creating a cleaner, safer future for our planet.

So with that in mind, here is TCD’s Sustainable In / Out list. It’s our guide to everything we’re looking forward to this year — and everything we’re leaving behind in 2022.

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.