Homeowner shares before-and-after photos of stunning yard transformation: 'I'm proud of the progress'

An inspiring garden transformation reveals how feasible native gardening can be no matter your area. On a subreddit r/Ceanothus, dedicated to California native plants, a homeowner posted the transformation from a formidable and messy patch of ground to a flourishing, lively corner within their garden.

The homeowner explained that they finally decided to garden a difficult area of their lawn, which suffered from hard, compacted, nutrient-bare ground making it impossible to grow plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They added that they thought the bare area was a missed opportunity for a native garden, so they decided to "go all in and just start redoing it."

The OP added mulch and compost to the area, removed the non-native hedges and grasses, and planted as many perennials and native annuals as they could.

On the outcome, the OP wrote that "it's finally starting to pay off with all the blooms the past week."

Coupled with the post are before-and-after photos showcasing the five-month difference in the area from a patch of grass to a pollinator haven.

"I've jammed so many native and endemic species into here, I really want it to be my own native plant sanctuary," the homeowner wrote. They added, "I was scared a lot of them weren't coming up, and I'm still waiting on most of them really, but I'm proud of the progress so far."

Building a native garden from scratch may seem daunting; however, many have proved that planting a few native plants is the most one has to do before the plants establish themselves in the garden. This is because native plants are made to live in their native habitat and will take to the area with ease. They are so easy to care for that there's less of a need for copious amounts of water and fertilizer, slashing your utility bills.

Beyond just the benefits to the homeowner, the environment will thank you for establishing native plants. They are known to boost the population of pollinators, which is essential given their population decline. At the same time, you are reducing the amount of water needed. In California — where this OP is based — the reduction of water usage is crucial to mitigate drought impacts.

Redditors loved the homeowner's garden.

"Gorgeous!" Wrote one user. "All that hard work paid off."

Another encouraged the homeowner to keep gardening with native plants.

"That looks amazing, nice work." They wrote. "Also, don't stop there."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.