Gardener shares ridiculously simple hack for saving money on perennials: ‘Get your hands dirty’

TikTok is a great place to go for gardening tips, and one garden coach just shared some advice that could save you a bunch of money on plants.

The scoop

Jess, a.k.a. You Can Do It Gardening (@youcandoitgardening) posted a video of herself telling a client that they are not allowed to buy any more perennials.

“Here’s your nursery,” she says, pointing to an existing perennial. “Chop off chunks like this, okay? Then you move them around. Don’t buy any more, you’re not allowed.”

#gardening #gardenhack #gardeningforbeginners #gardeningtips #gardening101 #gardentok ♬ original sound – You Can Do It Gardening @youcandoitgardening I love to help people save money . Perennials are expensive! Most people don't have a lot of extra money just lying around that they can spend on things they don't need. So get out there and get your hands dirty my friends, and happy gardening!🌺 I have a lot of other videos on perennials so feel free to browse and check those out. Spring is a great time to do this but I'm out there in the middle of the summer too (you just have to water really well until they get established.) And get in touch if you would like an assist for anything in your garden (virtual or in person). I'm here for you and the link for that is in my bio. Location: client’s house (video done by client), and my house for the dividing of a different type of sedum but the same principle applies. You can often divide plants in place like this or by digging them out and splitting them that way. Whatever is easiest for the type of plant and how big it is. #perennials

The video then shows Jess chopping off a piece of the plant with a shovel, and planting it a short distance away, all in a matter of moments.

How it’s helping

“I love to help people save money,” Jess wrote in the video’s description. “Perennials are expensive! Most people don’t have a lot of extra money just lying around that they can spend on things they don’t need. So get out there and get your hands dirty.”

In addition to saving money, using your existing plants to propagate your garden can help reduce your reliance on the often wasteful practices of commercial plant sellers. One Lowe’s employee recently shared their least favorite part of their job: throwing perfectly good plants into the trash compactor as new stock comes in.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What everyone’s saying

Jess’s TikTok followers were impressed both by her gardening knowledge and the speed with which she was able to replant the perennial.

“You handled those plants like nurses handle newborns,” wrote one commenter.

“She transferred the plant so fast it didn’t even have time to realize what was happening,” wrote another.

“My favorite type of gardening is ‘throw it in the ground if it’s meant to grow it’ll grow,’” a third chimed in.

“I’m going shopping in my grandma’s yard now!” wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.