Homeowner shares video of stunning front yard transformation: 'Absolutely beautiful'

One homeowner who was tired of a turf grass lawn decided to join a growing movement of people who have turned to a different strategy: meadowscaping.

The Redditor posted a video of their progress in the r/meadowscaping community.

"First year of transition to meadow," they said in the post. "Annuals have been the main attraction so far."

The original poster's video shows a front yard bursting with flowers in various shades of pink. In between, low-growing green and brown vegetation has covered the ground.

"Lots of lupine (streambank, big leaf, bicolor) too, should be a good amount of purple next year," they said. "Got some wooly sunflower, yarrow, and checker mallow to pop though. Lots of native grasses; just waiting on some cooler weather for them to get a little better established. Native shrubs are taking off, too (the ones that the deer don't like)."

Despite how lush the yard looks in the video, the original poster expected it to get even better. "Sowed seeds in late February so not all the perrenials had a chance to get enough cold strat," they explained.

The yard is a successful example of meadowscaping — the process of replacing an ordinary grass lawn with low-growing native plants to create a meadow. The result needs less maintenance than a lawn, requires less water, and is better for pollinators — plus, it's gorgeous!

You can even get these benefits by setting aside a small portion of your yard for a mini-meadow, although the original poster decided to go all the way.

Commenters loved the pop of color in the original poster's ordinary neighborhood. "Absolutely beautiful," said one user.

"I had to double take when I saw all the farewell to spring," said another commenter. "It looks amazing! Can't wait to see it progress."

If you'd like similar results for your yard, check out The Cool Down's guide to rewilding.

