Expert gardener breaks down importance of mulching and common mistakes to avoid: 'It does a lot more than just add aesthetic value'

by Callie Patteson
Photo Credit: Instagram

A gardening expert has revealed why it is so important to use mulch in your yard to protect native plants

Amy Powers (@powers_plants), a self-proclaimed garden coach, detailed her tips on keeping your soil, flora, and vegetation thriving and safe in a video shared to Instagram. 

In the post, Powers explained why and how gardeners use mulch to protect their native and natural lawns

"A nice fresh application of mulch certainly looks nice, but did you know that it does a lot more than just add aesthetic value to your landscape?" she said in the post, explaining that mulching can suppress weeds, retain soil and moisture, and keep soil temperatures stable. 

Natural mulch alternatives such as shredded wood can also decompose overtime and provide nutrients for the soil and your plants later on. 

Installing native and natural plants in your garden is one of the easiest ways to save money on water and lawn maintenance while ensuring a luscious green yard. These plants have been found to save homeowners hundreds of dollars, as they require much less water and fertilizer to stay healthy.

Native plants are also regularly visited by pollinators such as bees and butterflies that further protect our food supply and ecosystem. 

Opting for grass alternatives like clover or xeriscaping can also provide similar eco-friendly and money-saving benefits for homeowners. 

However, it is important to know how mulching can support these plants.  

Powers said gardeners should only use mulch 2-4 inches deep, never letting it touch the stems of your plants or trees. This can cause water to be trapped against the plant, leading to disease. She also advised against using flammable materials like pine straw, hay, and even rubber mulches. 

It is key to also inspect any mulch being brought into your yard, as it can often contain harmful pests like jumping worms, which can cause damage to your soil or plants. 

Fellow gardeners have raved over Powers' tips, with one Instagram user saying: "Never knew. Thank you!" 

"Good to know! We bought a house that is surrounded by landscape beds covered with rocks," another chimed in. "I hate them because I don't like how they look and it's so hard to weed once weeds start growing. Slowly trying to switch areas to mulch. I didn't know the bit about not having the mulch touch the plants!"

