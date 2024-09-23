Gardener shares idyllic scene of flourishing garden filled with native plants: 'Thanks for this'

Plain grass lawns do little to support pollinators. A native plant lawn, however, greatly benefits them and other local wildlife.

Forget about the milkshakes — this plant brings all the bees to the yard.

The r/NativePlantGardening community is full of stunning success stories, and this post is no exception. A Redditor shared a short video of their beautiful native garden and its visitors: tens of buzzing bumblebees.

"You should plant wild senna for the bumbles (think I counted 20+ on this one plant)," they wrote.

Wild senna is popular among bees, along with bee balm, milkweed, partridge peas, and other vibrant flowers.

Bees are also a great sign that your garden is flourishing. Pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, aren't just essential to the health of your garden — they're also beneficial for the world.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "Three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators" — in other words, about one out of every three bites of food.

Struggling to bring in the bees? There are many things you can do to make your garden a friendlier place for pollinators, like planting pollinator-friendly plants, avoiding toxic pesticides, and switching to a natural lawn.

There are plenty of benefits for you, too, such as saving money on your water bill and other maintenance costs. The Plant Native did the math: A monoculture lawn can take more than 100 hours of maintenance per year and cost an average of around $1,300, whereas a native lawn will sustain itself for just $20 after it is established.

Commenters were inspired by the video of garden visitors and planned to plant wild senna in their own yards.

"I absolutely adore wild senna, and it should be grown way more!" one user said.

"Thanks for this; it was really uplifting, and I needed it," another Redditor wrote.

