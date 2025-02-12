  • Home Home

Urban farmer gives tour of stunning garden transformation: 'How incredible it looks after just 7 months'

In addition to reducing your gardening bills, planting native flowers, shrubs, and trees helps to improve the air quality and reduce pollution.

by Lindy Whitehouse
In addition to reducing your gardening bills, planting native flowers, shrubs, and trees helps to improve the air quality and reduce pollution.

Photo Credit: TikTok

An urban farmer has demonstrated just how beautiful a native plant garden can be while giving a tour of a garden planted in Los Angeles. 

The TikTok user Urban Farms LA (@urbanfarmsla) gave a seven-month garden update on a backyard they had transformed in California using a range of native plants, vegetables, and fruit trees. 

@urbanfarmsla Planted in November 2022 and showcased on this year's @Theodore Payne Foundation native garden tour. I cannot believe how incredible it looks after just 7 months. BTW nothing here is on irrigation aside from the veggies and fruit trees. PLANT NATIVE #nativeplants #californianative #drought #droughttolerant #turf #landscape #landscaping #transformation #nativeplants #gardening ♬ North Carolina - Soft Streak

The drought-tolerant garden incorporated a variety of native plants, including goldenrod, poppies, and tidy tips as well as nectarines and a small fountain for local wildlife. The area in between the plants was covered in mulch and decorated using rocks. 

The gardener shared that nothing in the garden was on irrigation apart from the veggies and the fruit trees. 

"I cannot believe how incredible it looks after just 7 months," the urban farmer wrote in the caption. 

Native plant gardens like these are stunning and, despite appearances, much more low maintenance than a traditional grass lawn. Native plants are local to the area and, as such, are adapted to local soil and weather conditions, which means you don't need to spend hours watering them. There is also no need to supplement the soil with expensive fertilizers, saving you time and money. 

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

In addition to reducing your gardening bills, planting native flowers, shrubs, and trees helps to improve the air quality and reduce pollution as per the EPA. This is because wild gardens don't need mowing so they reduce the need for lawn maintenance equipment, which are fueled by gasoline, electricity, or batteries, all of which are associated with harmful pollutants. 

Native plants also contribute to local ecosystems by increasing biodiversity and supporting local pollinator populations. The National Wildlife Federation recommends that at least 50% of a garden should contain native plants to help wildlife, including pollinators like birds, bees, and butterflies that are essential for food production. 

Commenters were clearly impressed with this garden's transformation. 

What is the biggest reason you haven't added solar panels to your home?

The cost 💵

I need more information 🤔

I don't own a home 🤷

I already have solar 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One commenter wrote, "Looks awesome! Love the fountain."

Another added, "So pretty!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x