Urban farmer gives tour of stunning garden transformation: 'How incredible it looks after just 7 months'

In addition to reducing your gardening bills, planting native flowers, shrubs, and trees helps to improve the air quality and reduce pollution.

An urban farmer has demonstrated just how beautiful a native plant garden can be while giving a tour of a garden planted in Los Angeles.

The TikTok user Urban Farms LA (@urbanfarmsla) gave a seven-month garden update on a backyard they had transformed in California using a range of native plants, vegetables, and fruit trees.

The drought-tolerant garden incorporated a variety of native plants, including goldenrod, poppies, and tidy tips as well as nectarines and a small fountain for local wildlife. The area in between the plants was covered in mulch and decorated using rocks.

The gardener shared that nothing in the garden was on irrigation apart from the veggies and the fruit trees.

"I cannot believe how incredible it looks after just 7 months," the urban farmer wrote in the caption.

Native plant gardens like these are stunning and, despite appearances, much more low maintenance than a traditional grass lawn. Native plants are local to the area and, as such, are adapted to local soil and weather conditions, which means you don't need to spend hours watering them. There is also no need to supplement the soil with expensive fertilizers, saving you time and money.

In addition to reducing your gardening bills, planting native flowers, shrubs, and trees helps to improve the air quality and reduce pollution as per the EPA. This is because wild gardens don't need mowing so they reduce the need for lawn maintenance equipment, which are fueled by gasoline, electricity, or batteries, all of which are associated with harmful pollutants.

Native plants also contribute to local ecosystems by increasing biodiversity and supporting local pollinator populations. The National Wildlife Federation recommends that at least 50% of a garden should contain native plants to help wildlife, including pollinators like birds, bees, and butterflies that are essential for food production.

Commenters were clearly impressed with this garden's transformation.

One commenter wrote, "Looks awesome! Love the fountain."

Another added, "So pretty!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.