New study reveals remarkable impact of simple gardening tool on the California landscape: 'It's a promising step'

One recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Riverside demonstrates an easier way to help prevent wildland fires, as relayed by Phys.org.

Researcher Jules Bernstein noted that invasive grasses are smothering California's native wildflowers. In addition to making room for more seeds to germinate, clearing layers of dead grass can also reduce the danger of fires, according to the study published in Restoration Ecology. Ultimately, this could help limit the destruction of homes and property in the West, as the changing climate causes more fires that are bigger and more intense.

This news is important because researchers and fire experts have long recognized a clear relationship between invasive plant species and wildfires.

The U.S. Department of the Interior calls this a "feedback mechanism" and explains, "In the West, this is primarily a function of fire-tolerant invasive grasses spreading into landscapes which were previously much less prone to burning; where native plants did not provide a continuous bed of fine fuels but non-natives do."

Currently, invasive grasses are fought by controlled burns, hand weeding, and spraying herbicides, as noted by the UC Riverside researchers. These are labor-intensive and often not good overall for the environment. UC Riverside's study tested thatching, which is an easier and more eco-friendly method of simply raking out dead leaves and other plant debris.

Study author and UC Riverside associate professor of plant ecology Marko Spasojevic said: "In these ecosystems, native seeds often fall on thick layers of thatch and can't germinate. Raking the thatch lets light in and gives native plants a chance to grow."

Undergraduate Advyth Ramachandran co-led the project and, according to Phys.org, said this approach to reducing invasive grasses spurred beneficial plant growth by 5% to 10%, which, although small, can produce more significant benefits.

"It's a simple, low-cost method that could be a first step for restoring these systems," Ramachandran noted. "This project shows how small actions — like raking — can make meaningful differences in our ecosystems. It's a promising step toward restoring California's native landscapes."

Decreasing the highly flammable invasive grasses is a huge start in slowing the spread of fires such as the ones raging through Southern California, along with reducing the power of many destructive fires in the West.

In addition, increasing the abundance of wildflowers will also support local wildlife and pollinators like bees, according to the study.

