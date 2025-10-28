Homeowner shares simple tip to boost your dishwasher's performance: 'This was so motivating'

"I need to do this."

It's easy to fall into the trap of seeing dishwashers as a magical cleaning box: Dirty dishes and detergent go in, a button is pressed, and clean, dry dishes come out.

If you've ever unloaded one after it was loaded by someone who didn't know how to properly load a dishwasher, though, you know it's not that simple — and by the same token, it's no surprise that dishwashers routinely make it onto lists of things people often forget to clean.

The scoop

Dishwashers can clean and dry dishes so efficiently that the average user might not even realize these devices require basic cleaning attention, too.

Some of this is due to fairly recent changes in how dishwashers work. In 2024, Consumer Reports addressed dishwasher filter maintenance, noting that manufacturers had moved away from self-cleaning dishwasher filters in the previous decade.

As such, most dishwashers newer than that have a washable filter, but many users aren't aware of this novel maintenance requirement.

Instagram user Muna Nijmeh (@my_styled_life) recently shared a post about cleaning dishwashers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Nijmeh's method wasn't just easy; it also called for only two cheap, natural cleaning agents nearly all households have on hand: baking soda and vinegar.

In a detailed caption, Nijmeh said she cleaned her dishwasher frequently. She dusted the bottom of the appliance and the interior door with baking soda before running a cycle.

"​​I remove the filter and soak in soapy water while I sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of my dishwasher," she added.

After the baking soda cycle concluded, she placed a cup two-thirds full of white vinegar upright in the top rack and ran a second cycle.

How it's helping

Nijmeh's method for deep cleaning a dishwasher was simple enough to memorize immediately.

Moreover, while manufacturers market dishwasher cleaning solutions, this approach used common pantry staples that cost pennies.

According to Nijmeh, she cleaned her dishwasher twice a month, far more often than the 3-6-month interval recommended by experts.

Nevertheless, it was obvious that debris had already begun to accumulate when she removed the filter.

One of the best things about the tip was that it showed how natural cleaning products are effective and affordable, and it also was applicable for followers who eschew commercial cleaning chemicals.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were floored by how simple substances such as vinegar and baking soda made Nijmeh's dishwasher sparkle, though the filter's existence startled some followers.

"There's a filter!?" a user remarked.

"This was so motivating to watch, Muna! Thank you for sharing! It looks spotless," one replied.

"I need to do this," another commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.