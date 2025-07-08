Cleaning expert shares brilliant hack to naturally clean your home's dirtiest surfaces: 'Cleaning companies do not want you to know this'

"I'm going to try this."

Health and wellness enthusiast Kasha (@kasha_home) had a great tip for making a vital non-toxic cleaning product. She was eager to share it with her TikTok followers.

The scoop

"Cleaning companies do not want you to know this DIY recipe," she says at the beginning of her TikTok video.

After that, she shows how she mixes baking soda with a non-toxic soap. She then uses the mixture to clean around the house. Kasha says this all-natural cleaner provides loads of stain-fighting power without the harmful chemicals included in commercial cleaners.

Best of all, the combined ingredients only cost about $3. Saving a few bucks is always welcome.

Others have found lots of use in baking soda as a pesticide, odor eater, and drain cleaner. Just note that mixing it with vinegar is a bad idea. While bubbly, the acid neutralizes the base when they're mixed, eliminating the benefits of both.

How it's helping

In general, using all-natural cleaning products is a smart move for your health and the environment. Even cleaners branded as "green" can still contain harmful volatile organic compounds, which exacerbate asthma and other breathing issues.

Once washed out into sewage, harsh cleaning chemicals can bring phosphates into waterways, which produces blooms of algae growth big enough to strangle other life. This process is called eutrophication. Other runoff, especially agricultural, also contributes to this kind of stress on aquatic ecosystems. Pollution from cleaners can also contaminate drinking water with carcinogens.



By using eco-friendly cleaning alternatives, you can help keep waterways clean and vibrant, as well as keep the people in your home healthy.

What everyone's saying

Kasha's TikTok followers were keen to start cleaning with her soap and baking soda mix after seeing the results.

"I'm going to try this," said one community member.

"Oooo yes this looks so good," said another follower.

