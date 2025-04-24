Cleaning expert shares incredible DIY hack to handle tricky household task: 'Works great'

TikToker Anna (@anna_louisa_at_home) shared her simple and eco-friendly method for cleaning carpet.

"Works great and smells amazing," one commenter said.

The scoop

Anna's method uses products most people would already have in their homes. She mixes warm water, baking soda, and dishwashing liquid, pours the mixture inside the concave part of a pot lid, then covers it with a cloth, which she securely ties to the pot handle.

She then demonstrates the cleaning process on a staircase where she holds the pot handle and daubs and gently rubs the cloth across each stair.

After the stairs are clean, she shows how the cloth and the cleaning mixture are dirty. All that dirt extracted from the carpet confirms the method is effective.

How it's helping

Using homemade, natural cleaning methods can be healthier due to the fact that some commercial cleaners contain harmful chemicals. Even some cleaners marketed as non-toxic or eco-friendly can release volatile organic compounds that may negatively affect indoor air quality and cause health issues.

DIY cleaning methods, such as Anna's, are a great way to avoid harmful chemicals.

When we use common natural household products such as baking soda, lemons, and vinegar, we can create powerful, non-toxic cleaners. An additional environmental benefit is that by not purchasing cleaners in plastic containers, we can reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills and contributes to the warming of the planet. You can also save money by not purchasing expensive cleaners.

Creating a clean home that is healthy for you and your family while helping the environment and saving money? Sounds like a win-win-win situation.

What everyone's saying

Anna's followers were excited about the cleaning hack. Some asked questions about whether this could be used on different types of carpet or on furniture, and Anna confirmed the versatility of the solution.

"What a great idea!" exclaimed one commenter.

Another said, "Love this hack!"

