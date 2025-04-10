Chef shares money-saving tip to handle tricky kitchen cleaning task: 'I had no idea'

A personal chef who runs the recipe and cooking tips website DaniMade Kitchen shared a simple but surprising cleaning hack on her TikTok.

The scoop

In the nine-second video, Dani (@danimade) explains how it's not necessary to buy "anything expensive, fancy, or harsh to clean your stainless steel pans," showing a pan with discoloration and stains that mar its shiny look.

"All you need is some distilled white vinegar," Dani explains as she easily wipes the pan clean, restoring it to a good-as-new luster.

How it's helping

White vinegar is a miraculous all-purpose cleaner. It can be used alone or mixed with dish soap to quickly clean tricky spots in your home or get stubborn stains out of laundry.

White vinegar is biodegradable, natural, and nontoxic, so it's a responsible cleaning choice that won't harm people or the environment. Other store-bought cleaners can contain toxic or dangerous chemicals that just aren't necessary when white vinegar works just as well, if not better.

The volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in many household cleaners can have major damaging effects on health. The American Lung Association writes: "VOCs and other chemicals released when using cleaning supplies contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and headaches … Studies also link exposure to chemicals from cleaning supplies to occupational asthma and other respiratory illnesses."

Easy hacks like making natural, homemade cleaners are a simple way for people to protect their health and the world.

It's cost-effective, too! Ingredients like white vinegar are inexpensive and easily acquired, and they're so multifunctional that people don't need to buy an array of different cleaning products, which also cuts down on plastic.

What everyone's saying

Dani's TikTok video was popular, garnering over 27,000 likes and 350 comments. People were mostly surprised at how easy this was!

One commenter wrote: "Thank you! The bottom of my pot has been looking like this and I had no idea how to fix it."

"WHAT?! THE WHOLE TIME," another wrote.

A third was excited to try the hack as soon as possible because, they wrote: "The bottom of my instant pot is looking a little sus."

Dani replied: "Happy to help!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



