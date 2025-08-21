Home care expert shares clever cleaning hack using common household item: 'Been doing it for years'

An influencer with a passion for helping people reduce toxins in their homes is getting attention after posting tips on using a bleach alternative.

The scoop

TikTok user Kasha (@kasha_home) shared their secret to cleaning spaces without the harmful effects of bleach: They use a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution, attaching a spray-bottle head to the container.

#diycleaninghacks #healthandwelnness #sustainability #naturalcleaning #cleanwithme #cleantok #hydrogenperoxide ♬ Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter @kasha_home Tips for disinfecting with hydrogen peroxide ⬇️ 1. Do not remove HP from dark bottle–light will damage it! 2. Make sure the area has been wiped down first (dirt/dust will interfere with disinfecting). 3. Spray directly onto high-touch surface and let air dry. It will take a few min to kill bacteria/viruses. Like + follow for more non-toxic cleaning tips 💚 Source Toxic effects of chlorine gas and potential treatments: a literature review PMID: 31532270 #nontoxiccleaning

Hydrogen peroxide is a common household product with various uses, from first aid to beauty and personal care. It acts as a disinfectant and whitening agent when used for cleaning.

The TikToker added a caption with tips on using hydrogen peroxide for cleaning, noting that the solution shouldn't be removed from its container, as light will damage it. They also advised that it should be used on surfaces that have been wiped down for dirt and dust.

How it's helping

Hydrogen peroxide is a low-cost alternative to bleach and name-brand cleaning products. A 32-ounce bottle of hydrogen peroxide can be purchased from local pharmacies for just under $2. Meanwhile, 81 ounces of Clorox bleach will run you nearly $6. Buying both products seems impractical when only one is needed.

Buying one product for multiple purposes also reduces plastic waste. The United States alone generates about 48 million tons of plastic waste each year, with only about 5 to 6% of that being recycled. Even when plastic is properly cleaned and sorted into the right bins, recycling isn't guaranteed. The only way to ensure waste doesn't wind up in landfills is to reduce or eliminate usage.

What everyone's saying

Commenters chimed in with their own thoughts and questions.

"Do you prefer using the hydrogen peroxide vs 70% alcohol?" asked one user.

"Yeah lately I do reach for it more because the apartment I moved into doesn't have many windows (and isopropyl alcohol is only safe when used in well-ventilated areas)," replied Kasha.

"Wow I didn't know this," shared another commenter. "My husband is obsessed with bleach."

"[Hydrogen peroxide] is such a great, safer bleach alternative!" Kasha responded. "It even whitens your whites in the laundry too."

Home-care veterans reminded everyone that it's an open secret.

"Been doing it for years," someone boasted.

