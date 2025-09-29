NFL star known for home hacks shares eye-opening cleaning tips: 'Game changer'

"No need for anything else."

A hack is gaining attention on TikTok for shining a light on a natural, affordable route to cleaning your home.

The scoop

The video was shared by Mack Hollins (@mackhollins), a football wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

Hollins describes how to find the right cleaner to make your home safer.

"What you want to look for is not parabens, no phthalates, no artificial colors, and no harsh chemicals or added fragrances," the NFL player says.

"Now if you want to use the most nontoxic cleaner, get rid of all of these," Hollins says, pushing aside the store-bought cleaners, "and opt for white vinegar."

How it's helping

White vinegar could be described as the holy grail of household cleaning. Not only is it natural, without harsh chemicals that could affect you, your kids, or your pets, but it's super versatile.

The BBC explains the science behind vinegar's versatility. "When it comes to cleaning, vinegar's most useful asset is arguably its acidity — mild enough to not damage fabrics and surfaces, but strong enough to get rid of stubborn stains and deposits," the report states.

Some other hacks have been shared online using white vinegar. One person soaked their kitchen faucet in the substance overnight and was shocked by the dirt and grime that was released. Others have used it to clean stainless steel, garden shears, and even as a natural laundry detergent.

By using white vinegar, you'll have a spotless house without the chemicals or the price point of standard cleaners. Not only is vinegar cheap, but there's a good chance you already have a bottle sitting around your house — less waste, less money, and less mess. It's the ultimate hack.

Other home hacks using natural products include using a walnut to fix wood scratches and a three-step process for removing stains that involves using cold water, a few household materials, and sunlight.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the post shared their appreciation for this natural cleaning hack.

"White vinegar is a game changer for non-toxic cleaning, plus it's super cheap and easy to find," one user said.

Another person added: "White vinegar is the super cleaner. No need for anything else."

