5 cleaning hacks for parts of your home you didn't even know needed attention

Cleaning these nooks and crannies might even save you money.

There are some things we don't learn in school, a lot of which involves home ownership and living on your own. One thing you realize pretty quickly is all the nooks and crannies that need cleaning, and giving those areas some attention might help you save some money.

Those living in especially humid areas know that electronics can get corroded very easily. Instead of throwing out corroded electronics, one Redditor suggests cleaning them with white vinegar and then wiping with alcohol to rejuvenate battery-powered items.

Spotting when batteries start to corrode and cleaning them properly can extend the life of electronics, minimizing the growing e-waste problem.



The backside of your appliances might seem like an "out of sight out of mind" problem, but one homeowner took to social media to show off how pulling out your fridge and cleaning it might help you save money on electricity bills.

Over time, dust and hair can accumulate on fridge coils, which makes your fridge use more energy to run. A quick dusting can save you money and extend the life of the appliance.



If you have a tough stain that you've given up on getting rid of, you might want to take a second stab at it thanks to this homeowner's stain remover hack. Simply mix baking soda, dish soap, and water to make a stain removing paste that can be used all over your home.

Not only is this hack easily replicated throughout your home, it's also cheaper and better for your health than traditional cleaning products.



Cleaning out your dryer's lint trap is mostly common knowledge to mitigate risk of fire and keep your dryer functioning properly, but few know how to fully clean their dryer vent. Luckily, a dad took to social media to share the step-by-step process.

Pulling out and cleaning your dryer's vent will not only keep your family safe and extend the life on your appliance, but also help cut down energy use as keeping the vent clear of dirt, debris, and lint makes clothes dry faster.



It's a safe bet to say that you've probably never thought about deep cleaning your garbage cans. Though the stink seems characteristic of a trash can, you can actually mitigate that by using typical household items.

One janitor and self-proclaimed "clean freak" shared his method on social media, simply using dish soap, white vinegar, and water to keep your bin smelling fresh.



