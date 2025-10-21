Woman reveals clever cleaning hack using common household material: 'Love this'

A recent TikTok video has garnered attention for its spotlight on cleaning stainless steel surfaces without having to resort to harsh chemicals.

The scoop

Posted by the incredibly popular Allisonscleanin (@Allisonscleanin), the video shows her preparing a solution of diluted isopropyl alcohol, cleaning her stainless steel fridge, and explaining the process in voiceover.

"I dilute my isopropyl alcohol one to one with water, put it in my spray bottle, give it a shake, and then I'm gonna go in with a dry, clean microfiber rag," she begins. "When buying isopropyl alcohol, I do like to buy lower than 90%. But since the [pandemic], I know it's hard to find. You're fine either way."

She then zooms in on her fridge, explaining in granular detail what is being cleaned next: "Now, it's hard to see what I'm pointing at here, but those are the lines in the stainless steel. You're gonna wanna go with them. That's called going with the grain. … You're gonna prevent streaks that way. If you have a lot of greased rust or gunk built up, I suggest using a multi-purpose cleaner or cleaning paste and then the alcohol."

How it's helping

It's not like cleaning products are the most expensive household items. They're fairly easy to incorporate into a weekly or monthly shopping budget. But in this moment of economic anxiety, many people are looking for ways to cut back on spending however they can, and when it comes to cleaners, this shift in priorities may actually be a bit of a blessing in disguise.

Though they don't necessarily come to mind immediately, there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can act as money-savers, often through utilizing ingredients that most people already have at home.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

These hacks, including the aforementioned sink-draining method, are often just as effective and can even be safer than store-bought alternatives. Not to mention, many of these cleaning hacks can also result in reduced plastic garbage around the home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were enthusiastic in backing Allison's hack.

"Alcohol disinfects within 30 seconds versus other disinfectants," read a top comment.

"Been using isopropyl alcohol mixed with a cap of meyers and some water for everything," one TikToker responded. "Especially my floors! Not sticky!"

"The panorama!" another user exclaimed, enjoying Allison's use of a popular nickname for the pandemic. "Love this hack!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



