Experts reveal 'genius' cleaning recipe made from only 3 household ingredients: 'I'm super excited to try this'

Cleaning supplies can cost quite a bit, especially when brands promise their products can scrub away every last bit of grime. But what if you could make a cleaner for around a dollar, using things sitting in your kitchen cabinet?

The scoop

TikTokers Geevie and Sophia, aka Sustain Yrself (@sustainyrself), shared a simple recipe for a homemade soft scrub. In their video, they said, "So we've been making our own cleaning products at home for a couple of years now. And this is our favorite recipe."

All it takes is baking soda, liquid soap, and hydrogen peroxide.

They explained, "You could use water or vinegar instead, but we like hydrogen peroxide because it disinfects and deodorizes surfaces. And it's incredibly antibacterial, anti-mold, and -mildew, and you can use this on more surfaces than you would vinegar."

Baking soda works as a mild abrasive. Its tiny particles gently scrape away dried grime without scratching surfaces. Hydrogen peroxide, according to the CDC, breaks down into water and oxygen while lifting away organic debris and killing bacteria. This keeps your counters and sinks fresh without harsh chemicals lingering in the air.

Once mixed, the thick paste can clean sinks, stovetops, tubs, and more. "Trust me when I say that when you try this you'll be so shocked you won't go back to the store-bought stuff. One batch costs like a dollar to make and makes enough to clean your entire bathroom and kitchen," they said.

How it's helping

Most store-bought cleaners come in single-use plastic bottles that pile up in landfills. Making your own cuts down plastic waste at home. It also saves money, since ingredients like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide are cheaper than name-brand cleaning products.

Using natural cleaning agents helps indoor air stay free from the chemicals found in many store-bought cleaners. Plus, cleaning with household items means fewer emergency store runs, saving you time.

In another story, an eco-friendly jar label remover hack showed how to reuse old jars without sticky residue left behind. Small swaps like these keep homes clean and help keep pollution out of waterways.

What everyone's saying

People loved this easy hack. One commenter wrote, "I've been making this for years and I love it!"

Another said, "Omg I never thought to add hydrogen peroxide, that's genius!!"

A third added, "I'm super excited to try this!"

