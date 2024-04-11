Homeowner shares hack to give used-up candle containers a new life: 'Hate throwing the jars away'

When you realize that what you may have once thought of as trash can in fact be upcycled into something brand new, you'll open yourself to a world of sustainability galore. A great example of this is a hack to save used candle pots for new candles or other items.

The scoop

Instagrammer Liz Earle (@lizearleme) shared a sustainable way to upcycle your favorite candle pots.

"Recycle and repurpose! Love this simple and very fast home-hack to reuse a scented candle pot," Liz's caption on the demonstration video reads.

Once a candle has been used up, fill the pot with boiling water. The heat from the water will melt down the small amount of wax in the bottom, which you then pour down the drain with the water.

Next, pick out any remaining wax and wash and dry the pot. Then, you are left with a brand new candle pot that you can put new candles in or use for any other purpose.

Earle fills her with tealights, stating in the caption that the hack is perfect for seasonal festivities.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

Small hacks like this are a big help in the long run for your wallet and the environment. By upcycling and repurposing items instead of throwing them away, you can do your part to work against modern-day trends of overconsumption and the waste that it causes.

Reducing the waste that ends up in landfills helps to curb global methane levels. Methane is a planet-warming gas that is "at least 28 times more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 100-year period", as per the Environmental Protection Agency.

This means that while there may not be as much methane as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, it is just as important to reduce it. The EPA further reports that a third of all human-produced methane comes from landfills, meaning finding ways to reduce waste is priceless.

However, if you do want to make some money from items you no longer want or don't see a way to upcycle, there have never been more ways to do so. Some examples of places you can sell old clothing, shoes, and accessories include thredUP or Poshmark.

You can also bring household items like decorations and furniture to thrift stores where others can buy them for a low price and upcycle them.

What everyone's saying

The post's comment section was filled with praise and advice for the simple yet savvy hack.

"At last, a solution!! Thank you," commented one user with a heart emoji.

"Thanks for this, hate throwing the jars away," seconded another.

Another user offered their own advice: "We use ours for plants or makeup brushes etc."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.