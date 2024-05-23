Woman shares simple hack to give your favorite candles a second life: 'Love this!'

Candles are expensive — you can get the most out of your purchase by reusing the jar.

Is your favorite candle nearing its end? Try this TikTok trick to reuse and repurpose what's left of it.

The scoop

TikToker ReLauren (@relauren) shared a simple trick to repurpose old candle jars, and you only need a bit of hot water.

"You can take an old candle, fill it with boiling water, and wait," she says. "I made kind of a mess, but I was able to take out the wax and wick. The labels came right off, so this is a perfectly good glass."

To remove the last layer of wax from your old candle, start by filling the candle jar with boiling water. The hot water will soften the wax, allowing it to be easily removed from the jar.

If your candle is particularly stubborn, you can also try the freezer method to remove wax. Simply put your candle in the freezer overnight, and the wax should pop right out.

It's important to note that not all candle jars will be made from food-safe glass, so we advise a quick search of your candle's manufacturer before eating or drinking from it.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

Candles are expensive — you can get the most out of your purchase by reusing the jar.

If your candle jar isn't the right shape for your morning iced coffee or isn't food-safe, there are plenty of other ways to repurpose the glass. The jar can become a vase for your flowers, a pencil holder, a terrarium, and so much more.

If you're not interested in repurposing your candle, the now-cleaned glass should still be recycled. According to Recycle Now: "Glass is 100% recyclable and can be endlessly recycled with no loss of quality."

As for the wax, you can reuse that, too. Melt several candle chunks in a double boiler for a brand-new candle, or use the pieces in your wax warmer.

By repurposing your candle jars, you're contributing to less waste in landfills, thus reducing methane pollution and helping to maintain a healthier, cooler planet.

You can also check out organizations like For Days and thredUP to help you get rid of unwanted items — some even offer cash back or store credit.

Looking for other unique ways to repurpose what you have? Explore our guide to get smarter about recycling options.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters have been using this hack for a while, while others are eager to try it.

"Love this!" A user said.

"My grandma did this and gave me the glass and now I use it to hold my makeup brushes," another commented.

"You can also probably get it refilled by a local candle maker," one user suggested. "That's what I do for my area!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.