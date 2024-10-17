Woman demonstrates clever hack to bring new life to leftover candles: 'I will always keep doing this'

Wonder what to do with those sad, leftover bits of candle wax?

TikTok user Brennan Kai (@brennan.kai) has a brilliant solution that's as easy on your wallet as it is on the planet. Say hello to the "Franken-candle," a clever way to breathe new life into old wax and create a unique, totally free candle.

The scoop

Brennan's hack is refreshingly simple.

It all starts with saving those leftover candle bits you'd usually toss. Then, melt them down in an oven-safe container at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Once melted, pour the wax into an upcycled container with a new wick. Let it cool, and then you've got yourself a brand-new candle.

"This one came out so good. I will always keep doing this," Brennan raves in the video, showing off a beautiful candle in an upcycled stroopwafel tin.

How it's helping

Instead of constantly buying new candles, this hack helps you get extra mileage out of products you've already purchased. Plus, you're keeping usable wax out of landfills, where it can take years to break down.

By repurposing old containers, you're also reducing the demand for new packaging materials. It's a small step, but these little changes add up to make a big difference in protecting our oceans and reducing waste in landfills.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users are lighting up with excitement over this smart, sustainable recycling hack. Comments are pouring in, with users sharing their own twists on the idea:

"Love this! Also, you can save the original jars that store-bought candles come in and use them for this or repurpose them as storage containers. Thanks for sharing!"

"This is so smart!! Love this"

"Wait, this is so smart??"

Some users even suggest ways to customize the scents by mixing candle remnants or adding essential oils.

Ready to give it a try? Next time you're about to toss those candle scraps, remember: With a little creativity, you could be lighting up your space with a unique, eco-friendly glow and keeping some extra cash in your pocket.

