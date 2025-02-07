Resourceful homeowner shares 'awesome' hack for repurposing candle lids: 'I love this idea!'

The next time you finish burning a candle, think twice before throwing out the lid. TikToker AleishaBudgetBeauty (@aleishabudgetbeauty1st) shared a hack for quickly repurposing all those leftover candle lids.

The scoop

Instead of tossing the lids, you can repurpose them as coasters to protect your tables from those sweat lines that come from the bottom of glasses. The candle lids that AleishaBudgetBeauty features in the video appear to be from holiday candles, so they're ornate.

"Next time, don't throw away your candle lids and use them as coasters!" AleishaBudgetBeauty wrote. "I do this with the fall and Halloween ones, too!"

Lids from other household products are also useful in other areas, such as the plastic ones on Parmesan cheese containers. Place them on mason jars to sprinkle your spices easily or transfer bulk products to smaller containers.

Other creative candle users have posted various hacks for reusing the jars once the wax is too low. Another hack from TikToker LivingPlanetFriendly (@LivingPlanetFriendly) involves melting the wax from several jars to create one large candle while using the leftover empty containers for other purposes.

You can also use empty candle jars for holding small items such as office supplies or even repurpose them as drinking glasses. However, certain repurposing hacks leave out the lids, which AleishaBudgetBeauty's hack solves by using them as coasters.

How it's helping

The National Retail Federation reports that American households spend an average of $225 on decor and food during winter celebrations, according to Money Digest. Thanks to this candle lid hack, you can create free, festive coasters during the holidays and year-round.

Those candle jar lids may be made of a range of materials, from metal to wood to cork to glass, all of which make great coasters. When thrown out, however, these types of lids often end up as waste in landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

It can take aluminum over 100 years and glass bottles over 1 million years to finally break down, per RTS. So if you don't repurpose the lids and jars, at least clean and recycle them. Plus, several organizations will take your used clothing and household items in good condition in exchange for a rebate or store credit.

What everyone's saying

Several candle lovers in the comments were excited about having another way to repurpose their lids once the wax is gone.

"Now I deeply regret throwing all mine out," one user commented.

"Awesome idea," another said.

"I love this idea!" someone else wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



