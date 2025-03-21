First-time thrift shopper astounded after discovering luxury item with $2 price tag at Goodwill: 'Outrageous'

A lucky thrift shopper struck fashion gold on their first time going through bins at Goodwill.

The thrifter shared their good fortune in the r/ThriftStoreHauls Reddit forum, posting a picture of a khaki Burberry jacket, complete with the brand's signature plaid lining.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Not only was the jacket a mere $2, but the original poster said it was also "just my size."

"Outrageous," one Redditor wrote in the comments, and their comment makes sense since a brand-new Burberry jacket in a similar style sells for $1,990.

"That's actually quite nice. Surprised they couldn't sell it at one of their regular stores, unless they were asking too much," another noted.

These kinds of incredible finds happen a lot at thrift and secondhand stores. One person found the Burberry brand's iconic raincoat for $45.99, a steal compared to the retail price, which is often over $2,000. Another person found a designer Celine bag at a thrift store buried under a pile of other bags.

Others have found everything from high-end office chairs to top-of-the-line kitchen gear, all for a fraction of the usual cost. It may take a little effort — like digging through a bin — but the results are well worth the effort to find valuable, quality items for everyday needs (or even just for fun!) without breaking your budget.

Thrifting also helps keep items out of landfills, where they would otherwise take up space, as they take years to break down while releasing harmful chemicals and planet-warming gases. For example, in the U.S., 66% of discarded textiles end up in landfills, per Boston University.

It also reduces the resources needed to produce new items, which is becoming an issue with the prevalence of fast fashion. According to Earth.Org, people are wearing their clothes less and less, down 36% in 15 years, averaging seven to 10 wears before tossing them.

All those clothes require tons of resources to produce. A pair of jeans, for example, takes almost 1,000 gallons of water to produce — from cotton growth to manufacturing.

