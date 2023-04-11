Lucky shopper bought this iconic Burberry piece for under $50: ‘Timeless find’

A Reddit user just shared their latest incredible thrift shop find: a valuable Burberry coat for a fraction of the usual price.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user posted a beautiful Burberry raincoat that they found at a thrift store. The user said in a comment that they purchased the coat for just $45.99 — a fraction of the cost of its new counterpart, which tends to sell for upwards of $2,000.

The user expressed some confusion about whether or not the exterior of the coat and its gorgeous inner lining were meant to be part of the same product.

“The wool lining appears to be from a different jacket but doesn’t bother me,” they wrote in a comment. “The jacket is a men’s small but there’s an ‘L’ on the liner. After looking a little closer I think the L was written on the tag. Maybe an initial?,” they said in another comment.

Other users clarified that the two styles are, indeed, part of one complete coat.

“I have the same Burberry coat. It’s all one,” one user said.

“Looks like it’s all part of one jacket to me. Amazing score!” another commented.

Shopping at secondhand stores is a fantastic way to contribute to the circular economy. By giving old products a new life, you prevent them from being thrown away and rotting in a landfill, where they pollute our environment and contribute to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

Users in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit have found unbelievable fashion treasures in thrift shops, including shoes, watches (with cash in the box!), and priceless necklaces.

Other users shared their excitement in the comments section.

“Timeless find! Great item to have in the closet,” one user wrote.

“Simplicity at its best. Great find!,” another user commented.

