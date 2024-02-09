Shopper taken aback by incredible discovery inside pocket of thrift store jeans: ‘It only happens to some of us’

With the average thrifter saving roughly $75 per year, this shopper almost doubled the benefits of secondhand shopping.

Finding a “holy grail” item is the thrifting dream, but maybe there’s a new goal to aspire to. One shopper found a $100 bill in the pocket of their thrifted jeans.

The lucky Redditor shared their score in the community r/ThriftStoreHauls, where folks typically post the things they have found while shopping second hand, including rare art and affordable wedding dresses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post shows a photo of a pair of jeans with a tag for $7.99, and sitting on top of the jeans is the seemingly crisp $100 bill.

The caption reads: “Well, it actually happened to me! Found a $100 bill in the pocket of some jeans!!”

The secondhand market is growing and is projected to practically double by 2027 to reach a global value of $350 billion, according to thredUP, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see more stories like this one.

In recent years, many people have tried to move away from fast fashion because of the pollution and waste it generates.

According to Axios, “The apparel and footwear industry account for about 10% of climate impact — greater than all international flights and maritime shipping trips combined.”

Places like Reddit have also made thrift shopping more fun and interactive.

Commenters on this post were thrilled for the original poster, and one person felt the pants were even more exciting than the cash.

“Finding a good pair of jeans for $7.99 is like finding a $50,” they wrote.

Another commenter said: “Congratulations. It only happens to some of us.”

