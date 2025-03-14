Influencer shares amazing tip for turning old clothes into exclusive rewards with this incredible service: 'I truly cannot get enough'

Instagram influencer Murielles (@__mur) had a great fix for responsibly getting rid of old clothes, and she had to share it.

"This is my 3rd time using the Take Back Bag and I truly cannot get enough," Murielles wrote in the video caption. "I always dreaded cleaning out my closet and getting rid of old clothes, but Trashie makes me feel good about the process knowing that it doesn't have to hurt the environment."

Murielles went on to show how easily she could fill Trashie's Take Back Bag with ripped and stained clothes, scan the QR code, and get it shipped. Besides ensuring all of those clothes actually end up somewhere useful, Murielles was also eager to show off rewards she earned through Trashie. Quince and the Zero Waste Store are just a few of the many partners Trashie works with.

Clothes often end up in landfills or incinerators. That's bad news for the environment. Trashie carefully sorts everything that gets shipped to them and ensures that every piece goes to where it's most likely to get used. If the clothes are in good enough shape, they could get donated, or even sold. Even clothes in the worst condition can be broken down into reusable fabric.

Luckily, Trashie users don't have to think that far ahead about it. The system is painlessly simple — just toss the clothes into the bag and ship it. The Take Back Bag is a guilt-free way to clean out your closet.

ThredUp is another program that offers a similar service. It sells secondhand clothes that are collected through an online marketplace. Much like Trashie, GotSneakers offers financial rewards for sending in your shoes.

Followers were keen to give Trashie a go.

"Omg I love this so much I have definitely been looking for something like this!! Thank you so much for the info!!" said one commenter.

"Ooooo love this! Sustainable queen!" chimed in another.

