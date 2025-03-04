Thrift shopper shocked after Googling retail value of $8 item from Goodwill: 'Couldn't believe my eyes'

One shopper's routine thrift store visit turned into a major fashion win after they unknowingly picked up a $400 cashmere sweater for just $8 at Goodwill.

The surprising find, shared on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, has caught the attention of secondhand shoppers and deal-seekers alike, sparking conversations about the thrill of thrifting and the hidden gems that can be uncovered with a little luck.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Knew the thing was soft but thought it was a cheap brand because, well, it's at Goodwill," the shopper shared. "Googled it from the dressing room and couldn't believe my eyes! Retails for $400!!"

Fellow thrifters quickly jumped in to congratulate the lucky shopper.

"That is unbelievably cute," one commenter wrote.

Thrifting isn't just a great way to score luxury items at budget-friendly prices — it's also an environmentally responsible choice.

Buying secondhand helps keep perfectly good clothing out of landfills, reducing textile waste and the demand for new production, which is one of the fashion industry's biggest pollution contributors.

Shopping at thrift stores also allows consumers to access high-quality materials, like cashmere and wool, at a fraction of their original cost, making sustainable fashion more affordable.

"As an avid thrifter my biggest piece of advice for people was to shop for fabrics. I can't afford full wool pieces so I looked for them at the thrift," shared a commenter.

The Reddit thread quickly filled with excitement, with many users sharing their own best thrift store wins, while others were happy to see more people embracing secondhand shopping.

"I'm glad I'm not the only one who's been finding some dynamite cashmere finds. This is a beauty!" commented another shopper.

For those willing to dig, the secondhand market continues to be a treasure trove of hidden gems, making every thrift store visit an opportunity for the next big find.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.