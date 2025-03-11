Thrift shopper astonished after checking price tag on furniture at Goodwill: 'Wow'

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit once again made a positive case for shopping at Goodwill. A Redditor posted photos of two beautiful Knoll chairs priced at only $14.99 each.

"I cannot believe Goodwill of all places priced them so low!! I'm so happy I found them," wrote the excited shopper. Knoll chairs are modern Bauhaus-style furniture that can add comfort and ergonomics to any room. When you visit the Knoll website, the least expensive chair is over $3,500, and a seat pad for one chair retails for over $2,175.

And those Knoll chairs aren't the only example of shoppers discovering exceptionally discounted home goods at thrift stores. One shopper brought home a 133-piece fine china set for under $100 and another got a Stressless Ekornes chair for $30 — a new one costs $3,000.

Secondhand stores can improve the wardrobe as much as the home. Anyone tired of the fast fashion that dissolves after a couple of washes or the conveyor belt of cookie-cutter trends might be happy to find rare items no longer in production at these locations. One person found a designer jacket worth $4,000 for as low as $6 and real pearls masquerading as decoration.

In thrift stores like Goodwill, one can also find a good home for items they no longer need while buyers save money and reduce consumption. Discarded furniture alone accounted for 12.1 million tons of waste in landfills in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. There are also thrift organizations like Trashie that enable consumers to send in bags of clothing and accessories for no shipping fees in return for rebates and cash.

The commenters were fans of the Knoll brand and excited for the find. "Wow, those are so cute! Such a lucky find!!," said one. The cushy chairs also elicited nostalgia for one who remarked, "Wow, classy stuff. Reminds me of [Mad Men] for some reason."

Another commenter, who was as shocked as the original poster was to find these chairs, proclaimed, "Wow, who even gives this kind of stuff away? Crazy people!"

