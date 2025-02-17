Shopper stumbles upon incredible $40 find at local thrift store: 'I have wanted one of these forever'

One of the most appealing parts of thrifting is finding unexpected gems. And while much of the conversation around thrifting tends to focus on vintage clothing or the perfect piece of furniture, long sought-after appliances are also ripe for the taking.

A user recently took to the Reddit thread r/ThriftStoreHauls to share with the online community their unique find. They shared a picture of the vintage KitchenAid they found on a recent thrift store trip.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The title of the post was "Thrift Gold," which clearly demonstrates the poster's excitement at the find. They captioned it: "I have wanted one of these FOREVER, I'm happy to have finally found one. 40$."

Thrifting is a great option for people looking to save money. Secondhand clothing, furniture, or even kitchen appliances can be purchased for a fraction of their original retail price. Some users have even found vintage records or expensive toys for their kids.

But the benefits of thrifting go well beyond saving money. It is also great for the environment. The practice reduces waste, significantly decreasing the amount of material that end up in our already overcrowded landfills.

The popularity of thrifting continues to grow. According to Capital One Shopping, in 2023, a whopping 52% of shoppers purchased secondhand apparel. And it seems consumers are dually motivated by both the financial and environmental benefits.

And now, the leading thrift stores are making it easier than ever. Recently, Goodwill launched an online marketplace to bring thrifting to online shoppers and bargain hunters. If you are interested in beginning to thrift, check out this helpful guide.

Reactions to the original post about the KitchenAid were overwhelmingly positive.

One said, "Awesome find, good for you!" Another was equally impressed: "Super good deal!!! Jealous[.]" Another commenter offered some helpful advice: "The logo dates it pretty far back. Might need a grease job on the gears."

