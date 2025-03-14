Shopper stunned after discovering unbelievable item buried in pile at thrift store: 'So jealous'

It may not be an everyday occurrence, but occasionally shoppers score big.

Shopping secondhand can be a fun way to find unique items while saving money. One thrifter recently shared their designer find with the Reddit community.

It may not be an everyday occurrence, but occasionally shoppers have scored big, finding everything from vintage wedding dresses to high-end office chairs. This poster shared their discovery of a gorgeous Celine bag with the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This luxury designer currently has an updated bucket bag retailing for close to $3,000. Pieces similar to the one pictured can be found on eBay and The Real Real for a fraction of the original price. While the original poster did not share the price they paid in this case, they likely shelled out even less than they would have on such resale sites.

Saving money on high-end goods is just one of the many benefits of shopping for pre-loved items. Beyond protecting your wallet, your efforts are also beneficial for the planet.

There is evidence that the longer you keep an item, the lower its planetary impact. The National Institute of Standards and Technology released a study in 2023 on circular production, finding, "If a product's life expectancy increases by 50%, it decreases the needed replacements and commensurate environmental impacts by approximately 33%."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "A circular economy keeps materials and products in circulation for as long as possible." This means that fewer new products will need to be made, and more items will be recycled effectively. The end goal is to use as much of the products and materials we already have rather than extracting all of the natural resources from our one and only planet.

Commenters on Reddit were impressed with this find, if not a bit covetous.

One thought the bag was beautiful, exclaiming, "Gorgeous!!!"

Someone else wrote, "So jealous I could die; enjoy your bag!!"

Another person expressed some envy, including a meme showing an upset-looking child and text that sarcastically reads "Congrats. Happy for you. Nice."

