Thrift shopper stunned after once-in-a-lifetime bargain on Le Creuset Dutch oven: 'You win'

In this case, "you win" is the understatement of the year. The congratulatory message comes from a Reddit post, responding to the OP finding a $19.99 Le Creuset Dutch oven in a thrift store.

In fact, "understatement" is too weak a term to cover it. The average Dutch oven from Le Creuset will set you back $350 to $450. That's a 95% discount for OP! It's like finding a 50-inch OLED LG TV for $100. It makes no sense until it does.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The key lies in hitting up thrift stores. Dedicated thrift shoppers saved over $2,000 on average in 2024, per USA Today. With prices for almost everything rising, thrift shops' discounts are increasingly tempting.

People get rid of a bewildering array of valuable stuff, some of which ends up in a thrift store window. If you're not shopping at thrift stores, you're missing out.

Thrift shopping opens the door to high-value options at steeply discounted prices, and it keeps these items from ending up in landfills, which exacerbate leachate production from rainwater runoff, emit harmful gases into the atmosphere, contaminate the soil and water, and facilitate habitat destruction.

Focusing your purchases on thrift stores isn't going to magically melt away all the landfills of the world, but we have to slow down the contributions if we ever hope to reverse it.

By boosting your thrift store shopping routine, you reduce resource waste, support charities, gain access to unique items, save money, avoid chemical exposure from new clothing, and boost support for local businesses.

It's hard to argue with all of that!

The OP was understandably thrilled with their find.

"So excited," they wrote. "I've been looking for this size for a long time!"

A response post even suggested the first meal the OP could make with it.

"Have the same one. You gotta make some jambalaya in it," one user suggested.

