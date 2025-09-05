Homeowner reveals full cost breakdown after building tiny house: 'Definitely worth it'

The tiny home trend appears to be growing in popularity.

TikToker Carson Matranga (@creator___) has drawn attention for his low-cost tiny home built in his parents' backyard.

The online community was delighted by a video he created that detailed every expense.

His total spending reached $7,655, excluding the amount spent on furnishing the interior.

He described the small home as a self-contracted job, which he built with his wife and grandfather. They only sought outside help for laying the concrete foundation, which cost $1,795.

He bought other supplies, including termite spray, plywood boards, paint, and shingles for the roof, for over $4,700. Additionally, he paid $375 for his construction permit.

He saved on expenses for materials, thanks to the slab, rebars, and the main door donated by his grandpa. Meanwhile, his uncle gifted him with exterior wooden trims.

Data from the National Association of Home Builders revealed that new builds reached the smallest median size at 2,067 square feet — down from 2,260 square feet in 2003.

IPX1031 reported that "tiny houses" in the U.S. averaged from $30,000 to $60,000. Nearly three-quarters of Americans polled by IPX1031 said they would consider living in one mainly for affordability.

Viewers applauded the small budget involved in tiny homes, which the video's caption summed up as: "Cheaper than renting for five years."

"The savings over time are definitely worth it," one commenter said. Another praised the original poster's resourcefulness in using donated materials.

Many commenters expressed interest in the TikToker's offer to share costs on the tiny home's interior and the extension.

Besides downsizing power, water, and maintenance bills, compact living consumes fewer resources and encourages residents to reduce clutter. Some tiny homeowners can lower their electricity costs further by installing solar panels.

Free online tools, such as EnergySage, make it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers. Users can potentially save up to $10,000 after comparing options.

