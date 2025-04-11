This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof for free — here's how its business model works

Palmetto is a solar energy company from North Carolina that wants to help everyone embrace the benefits of solar.

The company has a revolutionary program called LightReach, which is an innovative approach to home energy management. It's ideal for anyone who wants to take advantage of the financial and environmental benefits of solar panels.

Unlike many other solar plans, LightReach gives you the convenience and ease of an affordable monthly plan. The upfront costs of going solar can be a roadblock for many, but Palmetto removes this obstacle with leasing plans available for little or no money down. With LightReach, you can maximize energy bill savings while minimizing upfront costs.

Solar panel installation and maintenance are included in the LightReach program. Palmetto Finance owns the panels, so it handles all the installing and servicing. You're just leasing the panels. The LightReach program also comes with a 90% production guarantee and 25-year protection for the technology.

Palmetto will assess your energy rates and needs and map out your potential savings. You can view the solar panel design and energy plan for your home. Once you're approved, Palmetto will design, permit, install, and activate the panels.

Your energy savings compound over the course of the Palmetto contract, so you can save money and become energy-independent. You'll also be helping the planet while you cut down energy costs.

Switching to solar power reduces the polluting gases created by home energy use. According to the University of Michigan, residential electricity use in 2022 created 582.2 megatonnes (over 641 megatons) of carbon dioxide equivalent, making up 9.2% of the carbon pollution created in the United States.

Despite the rise of renewable energy, the electricity grid is still heavily reliant on coal-fired power plants, which release planet-warming gases that increase the global temperature and create air pollution.

Solar panels, on the other hand, produce no harmful pollution when generating power. That means you can help cool the planet and prevent poor air quality while cutting your energy bills.

A Reddit post discussed the benefits of leasing solar panels from companies like Palmetto. One commenter pointed out that you can conveniently "offload maintenance and insurance."

A similar Reddit post also emphasized the perks of leasing solar. One Redditor who's "been in the industry a long time," said: "Solar lease and PPA are actually the way to go."

Palmetto customers seem impressed, too.

"Wish I had gone solar sooner," one person said. "I'm very happy with the result."

"I went with Palmetto after interviewing four solar companies and getting three quotes for a purchased solar system," another added. "Their price per kilowatt was better than the rest, and they also had the best interest rate."

If you want to go solar but the upfront costs are in your way, Palmetto's LightReach program is a brilliant solution.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.