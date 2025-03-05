Pest control technician faces backlash after homeowner disputes termite risk — and the reaction is stirring debate

The real problem isn't the mulch itself but how it's used.

Termites cause billions of dollars in property damage each year in the U.S., so it's no surprise that homeowners want to avoid them.

But when one homeowner's pest control technician warned them about mulch-attracting termites, they went to Reddit to find out if they really needed to overhaul their landscaping or if they were just getting bad advice.

They explained in r/landscaping that their pest technician warned them about termites in their mulch and suggested switching to either rubber mulch or rocks. The homeowner, however, wasn't too sure if they were interested.

"I really don't want any rubber mulch and I don't want rocks, gardeners just leaf blow them into window," they wrote, adding that they'd prefer to just leave the space bare with grass or dirt if feasible.

It makes sense to worry about termites, but a thin layer of mulch around 2 to 3 inches usually isn't a big concern. According to Terminix, subterranean termites need consistently damp conditions to survive, and mulch dries out too fast to create the moisture they rely on. The real problem isn't the mulch itself but how it's used.

If it's stacked too high or packed up against the foundation, it can trap moisture and create a perfect spot for pests. The best way to avoid that is to keep mulch about a foot from the house, ensure proper drainage, and not overwater the area.

The Reddit thread also got into rubber mulch, which is supposed to be a low-maintenance option but comes with big drawbacks. They can leach toxic chemicals into the soil, get dangerously hot in the sun, and even be a fire hazard, making it bad for families, pets, and the environment.

The University of Missouri Extension explains that organic mulches help improve soil by breaking down over time and adding nutrients, boosting fertility. Rubber mulch, on the other hand, doesn't decompose or do anything for soil health.

For those looking for eco-friendly, low-maintenance yard alternatives, there are plenty of options that don't involve mulch. Switching to native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can cut down on maintenance costs, reduce water bills, and create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators — which, in turn, supports food production.

One commenter pointed out, "You shouldn't store lumber, firewood, and mulch over 3 inches deep against your house. A normal layer of mulch 1 to 3 inches deep does not promote or invite termites."

In the end, the original poster seemed to settle on using rock, writing, "It appears best bet is to get rock considering the forever chemicals that come with the rubber ones."

