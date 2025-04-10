Artist shares brilliant hack to keep paints fresh using takeout containers: 'Genius'

  • Home Home

"I have so many of those containers with paint in it."

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: iStock

Every artist knows the struggle: Paint palettes pile up, containers seem to disappear from the studio, and the next thing you know, you are spending more money on storing supplies than the actual supplies themselves.

But one artist has found a budget- and environmentally friendly solution to this problem that utilizes items artists probably already have lying around.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, artist Sarah Golden (@sarahgoldenart) shared her trick for keeping paints fresh by using a plastic lid as a palette and the container as a reusable seal that will keep the paints dry longer. 

@sarahgoldenart Acrylic paint hack #artistsoftiktok #artiststudio #arttips ♬ original sound - Sarah Golden •.Abstract Artist

"A lot of artists use takeout containers to store paints," Golden says in the video. "I like to use the lid as a mixing palette. … That'll keep till the next paint session." 

How it's helping

Golden's hack is not just for individual artists, and it features a number of benefits. The equivalent of 2,000 garbage truck loads of plastic waste is dumped into Earth's natural water sources every single day, and this figure has only grown over the years. 

Plastic pollution in the ocean has been linked to what scientists call plastic smog, and while the immediate consequences for marine wildlife are detrimental, it is not yet known how severe the damage will be for human populations. 

Watch now: Expert unpacks key issue with sustainable product packaging, marketing

By using less plastic, and especially less non-reusable plastic, individual consumers will contribute less to the problem at hand. And in cases when plastic is unavoidable — or when plastic containers are common, such as in this hack — knowing how to properly repurpose or recycle these items will contribute to a greener planet for all.

What everyone's saying

The responses to Golden's hack were overwhelmingly positive, with many users praising both its simplicity and ingenuity.

"I have so many of those containers with paint in it," one user commented. "Genius," another simply put it.

This trick is yet another piece of evidence that shows sustainability does not have to be expensive or complicated. Instead, sometimes all it takes is a new way of looking at an issue — and a spare lid or two.

