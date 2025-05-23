Senior homeowner ditches clutter for calm in vibrant tiny house village: 'We need more neighborhoods like this'

Having a home in a McMansion neighborhood used to be the envy of all. Now, as minimalist living has dominated the housing market, tiny home communities are offering all the amenities of a traditional neighborhood with supreme affordability.

One senior tiny homeowner, Sandy, was featured on the TikTok page Alexis &Christian (@tiny_house_expedition), where Sandy gave viewers a tour of their beautiful tiny home, set in a tiny house community.

"Sandy chose freedom, beauty, and simplicity," the caption of the video explained.

"I want to tell you a little bit about Escalante Village," Sandy said. "It was built by a gentleman in Durango, and it has 24 tiny homes. Seven of them are rentals. Our owner started out with $500 a month [for] a lot rent, and we pay our own utilities, including Wi-Fi, electricity, water, and garbage."

Escalante Village prides itself on the beauty of downsizing. It offers peace of mind, larger savings, and less clutter. As the blog Lemonade highlighted, an overabundance of material items can make people less happy, have poorer interpersonal relationships, and contribute less to the community. Minimalism has been linked to improved mental health, less spending, and more freedom.

By using significantly less energy, you save drastically on expenditures that come from traditional living. On average, one only produces around 2,000 pounds of planet-harming emissions per year with a tiny home, as opposed to 28,000 pounds with a traditional home.

It's not only a boost to your financial well-being; it greatly benefits the environment, too. Vast amounts of home emissions cause a rise in temperatures, sea levels, extreme weather events, and damage to ecosystems and air quality. So, living in a tiny home community naturally works to reduce these detriments that can impact the rest of the world and your own neighborhood.

Many of these homes are even more affordable, as they are equipped with renewable energy, such as solar and heat pumps, both utilities that have proven to save you hundreds of dollars each year.

Many are itching to jump on the tiny home trend.

"I want a tiny house," wrote one in the comments.

Another pointed to the impact the community can have.

"We need more neighborhoods like this," they said.

