Young couple transforms home with incredibly small budget: 'It still doesn't feel real'

"It's amazing."

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

A young couple and their dog are living independently and self-sufficiently in California by embracing the tiny home lifestyle. 

As The Signal reported, Priscilla Escobar and her husband, Adrian Gomez, worked with a local nonprofit, Finally Family Homes, to build their tiny home. The organization aims to provide paths to homeownership for foster youth and low-income families. 

The outlet shared a video highlighting the inside of the tiny home.

Finally Family Homes developed its Tiny House Construction program to give young adults at risk of homelessness the opportunity to own a home. Before moving in, Escobar took the nonprofit's life-skills classes to learn about budgeting and other homeownership responsibilities. 

Community volunteers built the tiny house, while the couple also invested their own money in it and helped design the floor plan. The home is on wheels, so they can move it wherever they like and explore new places. 

The nonprofit hosted an open house to showcase the tiny home and share its mission with the public. The home has high ceilings, many windows to let in sunlight, a kitchen, a living room, a full bathroom, and a loft-style bedroom. 

This successful project stands out because it provides a practical and meaningful solution to 

California's unaffordable housing market. Escobar's former adviser, Maria Granados, attended the open house to congratulate her on the inspirational accomplishment. 

"It's almost nearly impossible to get to purchase a home at this age, which was not the case (for me)," Granados said, according to The Signal. "Nowadays, it's nearly impossible, so for her to own something, it's amazing. What she does with it in the future, that's on her, but it's a great investment because it opens the door for bigger investments and bigger homes."  

The nonprofit received a $2,500 grant for its social service work at the event. This is the second tiny home the nonprofit has built. 

If Escobar and Gomez move forward to achieve their long-term goal of owning a traditional home, they can rent this tiny house out and continue building their future together. 

Tiny-home stories like these are inspiring because they offer a unique path to financial stability and independence with beautiful customization options. They also promote a lifestyle of minimalism and sustainability by wasting fewer resources and saving money on household energy costs. 

California homes are twice as expensive as homes in other U.S. states. Meanwhile, wages aren't keeping up with increasing housing costs, and homelessness is on the rise. 

However, there's a wonderful sense of community and innovation surrounding the tiny home movement that is supporting vulnerable populations and making affordable, energy-efficient design mainstream. Living simpler, cleaner, and greener while overcoming modern housing crisis challenges in this unique way is attainable and rewarding. 

While giving tours of her new tiny house, Escobar shared: "It still doesn't feel real."

