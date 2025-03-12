Frustrated cyclist captures footage of brazen act in bike lane: 'The arrogance is unbelievable'

Biking down the street, one cyclist was furious to find their path blocked by a van that had not only parked but also set up a workshop in the bike lane — table saw and all.

"Maybe next time I should open a bike workshop right in the middle of a road and see their reactions," they vented on the r/f***cars subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It would be a shame if a cyclist would accidentally bump into that table, knocking their saw to the ground," one person joked. "An absolute shame."

Another commenter, recognizing Sydney, suggested reporting the illegal parking to the relevant authorities. "I reported someone parking in a bike lane in the inner west and the parking inspectors immediately went down and fined them (bc they were still there)," they wrote.

Another agreed. "The arrogance is unbelievable, would have been so satisfying to get them, they said. "I wish that cyclists and pedestrians didn't have responsibility for managing drivers' behaviour though."

In a car-centric world, cyclists and pedestrians face an ongoing and frustrating question: How can drivers and nondrivers safely and equitably share the road?

It seems nearly impossible in many cases. Having relied so heavily on cars for a century, many contemporary cities are built to accommodate vehicles first and people second. This is frustrating for pedestrians, and environmental advocates worry that it encourages car dependency, which in turn generates planet-warming toxic emissions.

But many cities around the world have adjusted their infrastructure, zoning, and laws to make their streets more walkable and pedestrian-friendly. This doesn't mean outlawing cars but expanding access to affordable and clean transit: safe sidewalks, public transportation such as buses and railways, bike share programs, electric scooters, and more. The results are almost universally positive. Not only is swapping out a drive for a walk, bike ride, or train ride cheaper, but it's also healthier — for both pedestrians and the planet.

