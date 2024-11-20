Psychologist debunks common misconception about walkable cities: 'We don't have to reinvent the wheel'

All an urbanism expert had to do to convincingly debunk one of the biggest myths about walkable cities was get up a little early.

Dr. T. Panova (@dr.tpanova), a TikToker with a PhD, shared footage with a voiceover explaining as simply as possible how a walkable city does deliveries.

The answer is, unsurprisingly, with cars. The video notes "cars aren't illegal in walkable cities and can be used when necessary." For the skeptics wondering how a city could maintain its pedestrian-friendly nature while facilitating deliveries, the solution is pretty intuitive.

The TikTok footage shows deliveries in the very early morning before walkers are out and about.

"Walkable cities all around the world have figured it out," the video declares. "We don't have to reinvent the wheel."

In the comments, Panova indicated the footage was captured in Florence, which has been called the most walkable city in the world, per Islands.

The video effectively takes on misinformation about walkable cities. Clearly, there doesn't need to be a complete vehicle ban to accomplish the cities' pedestrian-friendly mission. Secondarily, essential tasks that require cars, like deliveries, can be "made effectively," as Panova notes in the TikTok's caption.

Walkable cities come with a ton of benefits for the planet, residents, and visitors.

For one thing, they reduce our collective reliance on gas-powered vehicles that use dirty energy that pollutes and heats the planet. They help people live a healthier lifestyle by tapping into the benefits of exercise. That doesn't even get into saving money on transportation via public transit, biking, or traveling by foot.

There is also the convenience factor of walkable cities, which prioritize putting essential stores and services in close distance to residents.

In poorly planned American suburbs, there are extremely frustrating examples in which residents drive to places only a quarter-mile away. Cities also can make residents feel like walking is virtually illegal with how dangerous it can be with few sidewalks and reckless drivers.

Panova's video drew praise from commenters on TikTok.

One user said the comment about delivery feasibility "annoys" them every time in discussions about walkability.

"When a city is more walkable that means small trucks can make deliveries more efficiently," they added.

"Thanks for inspiring and teaching walkability," a commenter chimed in.

Another TikToker theorized that "people take the walkable city title so literally just to be contrarian."

"If government works for the population, everything is possible," a user declared.

