Ex-drivers detail staggering shift in expenses after getting rid of cars: 'More than that, I have eliminated the hassle'

"My life is so much better now."

Some drivers switch from gas-guzzlers to electric vehicles to save money and contribute to cleaner air, but on the r/f***cars subreddit, people go a step further by forgoing cars entirely — or at least using them a lot less often.

The original poster was curious about how much money people had saved since going car-free or reducing their car usage, and the results were surprising.

"I'm saving upwards of $500 (low to average cost of owning a car) per month," said the OP.

Several users chimed in about savings ranging from $500 per month to $1,500 per month, explaining that they saved money on gas, insurance, vehicle maintenance, and more.

Commenters also shared tips for getting around without a car, with a majority using public transportation, which tends to cost less than $100 per month.

People living in rural areas without public transport explained that they used their vehicles when necessary but made shorter trips via bicycle, saving them money on gas and reducing their carbon footprint.

Giving up a vehicle isn't plausible for everyone, even if they live in a city with good public transportation.

However, there are ways to get around that will save money on gas and reduce pollution, such as investing in an EV or carpooling to work or school. Voting for local officials committed to improving infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists could also put you on the path to less car usage.

Considering the typical passenger car is responsible for roughly 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, making one less trip by car each week can make a world of difference in both your finances and the environment.

Plus, using a car less can benefit your physical health, as the OP pointed out when they said, "We can also bring up the medical bills that some people have dodged from being more active and healthy since going car free."

In fact, reducing your car usage can be beneficial for your life overall. Another Redditor shared: "I'm saving well over $1,000 a month. More than that I have eliminated the hassle and inconvenience danger and f****** idiocy of owning a car in a city. My life is so much better now."

