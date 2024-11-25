Footage highlights enviable difference between walkable communities and sprawling cities: 'What a dream'

"It starkly contrasts hectic rush hours in major U.S. cities and elsewhere. "

A video of Amsterdam streets during rush hour sheds light on how peaceful "walkable" cities can be compared to chaotic, car-centric locations, leading people to question why all cities can't be like this.

Dr. T. Panova (@dr.tpanova) posted a TikTok video showing a tranquil scene, with cyclists and pedestrians making their daily commute during rush hour. This spurred a conversation in the comments concerning walkable cities vs. car-centric places, such as New York City or Delhi.

The street is generally quiet, devoid of aggressive honking and the hum of countless car engines. It starkly contrasts hectic rush hours in major U.S. cities and elsewhere. Dr. Panova's caption reads, "Cities aren't loud, cars are." Aside from the noise factor, the street looks open and spacious, rather than jammed with bumper-to-bumper traffic.

People in the comments lamented about their own urban lives. One wrote, "ugh to live in a walkable city," echoing the feelings many expressed on this post.

What exactly is a walkable city? According to Project Drawdown, it's a city layout that prioritizes pedestrians and bicyclists rather than vehicles, meaning excellent sidewalks, mass transit, and accessibility. Important destinations like stores also need to be within walking distance of homes. It's all about maximizing walking and minimizing driving.

Project Drawdown explains that a mere 5% reduction in car usage by 2050 could reduce pollution by 3.12 billion to 3.87 billion tons. This transition could also reduce the high cost of car ownership by a whopping $3.18 trillion to $3.94 trillion. Owning a car can be a large financial burden — from insurance to registration to gas — and walkable cities could relieve many of these expenses.

Such a drastic shift might feel impossible, but many once car-centric cities have changed their ways, Amsterdam included. According to Fast Company, major destinations like Barcelona, Birmingham (U.K.), Brussels, and Helsinki have redesigned their cities to be more pedestrian-friendly and less car-focused. A city being walkable also doesn't mean it's car-free, as cars can coexist with walkability.

It's not just about saving money, lowering car pollution, and creating a quiet environment. An opinion piece in Virginia Commonwealth University's The Commonwealth Times emphasizes how car-centric cities can result in loneliness due to a lack of community and connection. Walkability offers more opportunities for socialization, and, frankly, friendliness.

One commenter summed up people's feelings nicely and said, "what a dream," as many yearn for this type of urban living.

